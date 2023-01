Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for any information leading to Wiley's arrest and/or indictment.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Crime Stoppers WNY announced Wednesday that it is now offering a reward in connection with the arrest of an alleged robbery suspect.

The organization said Lonzell Wiley is wanted by the Buffalo Police Department on a 2nd-degree robbery complaint.

