Craft festival 'Forest Fest' celebrating nature in Holland

Forest Fest will be held on July 3 and July 4 at 17 South Main Street in Holland. The event will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with proceeds going toward the Holland American Legion and the Holland Community Library.

“We will have 30-plus local artisans that we have met along the way with our new journey with the Wahl family (owners of the building and event holder) at the old Red and White building” the Roses said in a provided statement. “The entire event will be held outside between the Red and White and the new Historical building as well as in the back parking lot. We have multiple hand washing stations and bathrooms on-site, as well as all proper COVID-19 guidelines will be followed closely.”