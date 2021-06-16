Resurgence Brewing Company to host 'Rocks on Rocks Festival' in August

The "Rocks on Rocks Festival" will feature music, art, craft beer, food trucks, local artisans, a busker stage and much more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Resurgence Brewing Company and Twenty6 Productions are teaming together to bring a new one-day music festival to the Queen City this summer.

The "Rocks on Rocks Festival" will take place on August 7 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and will feature music, art, craft beer, food trucks, local artisans, a busker stage and much more.

The ticketed event will take place at Resurgence Brewing Company, located at 55 Chicago Street. Only those 21 years old or older will be allowed to attend.

The lineup includes Aqueous, Soul Patch - 90's Tribute, Grub and Mom Said No.