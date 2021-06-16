Taste of Buffalo updates admission after COVID-restrictions lifted

The festival will no longer have divided sessions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following news that New York State has lifted most COVID restrictions, the Taste of Buffalo announced that it will no longer require admission to the festival.

The festival will no longer have divided sessions and will run from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 10, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Food and beverage tickets will be available to purchase using cash or credit at the festival.

Those that have already purchased admission tickets via TasteofBuffalo.com will receive a full refund. Anyone who purchased an admission ticket to the Tops Markets Session at a Tops store will receive a full $20 refund at any Tops location.