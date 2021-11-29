Cradle Beach expanding 2022 services because of the toll of the pandemic

The camp will be expanding from five to eight session and will allow kids to sign-up for multiple sessions if they want.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — A local summer camp for kids with special needs is going to be expanding because of the pandemic.

Cradle Beach announced today that it's going to be adding to its overnight "respite" camp program next summer because of the mental health challenges that COVID has brought with it.

They'll be going from five session to eight which will let them welcome in 800 kids and let those kids go to more than one session if they want.

“Cradle Beach is thrilled to increase our service capacity. This past summer was the first opportunity we had to offer overnight camp since the arrival of COVID-19. As an organization, we experienced first-hand the significant emotional, social, and physical impacts COVID-19 is having on our children and supported population. As a team, we immediately acknowledged the need to offer additional opportunities for our children and supported individuals to come to our programming,” said Ann-Marie T. Orlowski, LMSW, Cradle Beach Chief Executive Officer.

Cradle Beach will also be adding extra "respite weekends" in spring and summer to keep those programs going for kids beyond the summer.

Cradle Beach partnered with Mental Health Advocates of WNY to help program staff and young adult campers by providing education, awareness, and skill building.

“Last year was difficult on the entire family unit. Many of our supported children did not have in person school last year at all. We saw the impacts that had on their ability to interact with their peers and handle anxieties. Our organization saw more mental health crises in children this summer than ever before. We know without a doubt we are truly addressing a need by offering more supports in 2022,” said Orlowski.