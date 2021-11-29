Eastern Hills Mall owners pin hopes for the future on building a community

Partners Uniland and Mountain Development Corp. plan to transform the mall into a town center with residential, office, restaurant, retail and green space.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Owners of the Eastern Hills Mall want to adapt to the needs of the community and create a place where people and tenants want to be.

And they are not waiting for the green light on their redevelopment project to do that, according to Ryan Weisz, Uniland Development Co. senior marketing manager.

Partners Uniland and Mountain Development Corp. plan to transform the mall into a town center with residential, office, restaurant, retail and green space. The 106-acre site at 4545 Transit Road on the border of Williamsville and Clarence currently has about 98% of storefronts leased and all 19 mall kiosks occupied.