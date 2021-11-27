After 1-year hiatus, the Queen City Pop Up returns for an entire week this year

The Queen City Pop Up is being held over at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo through December 4. The COVID pandemic forced a one-year hiatus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As many of us start our Christmas shopping, there are a ton of events this weekend to support local business owners in the process.

That especially includes Saturday, which was Small Business Saturday.

One of those events includes The Queen City Pop Up, which is finally back after being on a hiatus last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers say this is just one of many ways you can help support those small businesses get back on their feet after COVID. The Queen City Pop Up has been put on every year since 2015.

It's all thanks to the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation, the mayor's office, and Buffalo Place. It changes locations every year and is being held at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Buffalo this week.

Vendors such as Regina Carter set up shop in the lobby there. Carter owns Baskets by Ms. Regina. She started her business in 2017 but didn't have much business last year, due to COVID.

Carter didn't have many gift baskets left on the first day because she's been getting so much support.

"During the holiday season, I'm able to be able to pay the bills for some of my businesses, and I'm able to get more merchandise for the next holiday season coming up," Carter said.

Added Brandye Merriweather, president of the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation: "Our recovery as a community is contingent upon us supporting one another, so we're trying to create opportunities for small businesses to thrive and to grow, and I think people want to see more of that. These are our business owners, these are our neighbors."

Merriweather says the stuff you buy from small business owners always has a story behind it, one great to share with your family during the holidays.