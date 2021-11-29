City of Buffalo hosting menorah lighting Tuesday to celebrate Hanukkah

The event will be followed by a car parade departing the square and ending at the Chabad Knesset Center in North Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Niagara Square in downtown Buffalo will be the scene of a Hanukkah Menorah lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The event is sponsored by Chabad of Buffalo and will include treats and remarks by Mayor Byron Brown.

"Everyone is especially excited about Hanukkah this year,” said Rabbi Moshe Gurary, Director of Chabad. "People are preparing to celebrate with family and friends, to fill their homes with the light of Hanukkah, and there’s a palpable joy. The public Hanukkah celebration is about sharing this light and joy with the broader community and the entire city of Buffalo."



The ceremony will be immediately followed by a car Menorah parade heading to the Chabad Knesset Center in North Buffalo. The parade will travel along some of the city's main streets, including those in Allentown, the Elmwood Village and Hertel Avenue.