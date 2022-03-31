Costco is coming to Amherst, but the details remain scarce

Construction is expected to start in the spring of 2023. While the Amherst town supervisor can confirm Costco is coming, he can't say much else just yet.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Wholesaler Costco is coming to Amherst.

Costco is a competitor of BJ's and Sam's Club, which we've had here in Western New York for a while, but the closest Costco to us right now is in Rochester or Niagara Falls, Canada.

Word of Costco's arrival in Western New York is getting out with people we talked with excited to have another option to buy everything from electronics to patio furniture.

"I've only been to the one in Colorado because we were on vacation, and I loved it. We went in a big group and everything and it was perfect. They had the liquor store connected right to it. Everything in one shop," Melissa Esposito of Kenmore said. "I love it. It's so close to everything else like Target. I can do one stop shopping. I love Costco."

Added Paul Guarino of Kenmore: "I think it's great. We need nice stores around here like that. I think it will do good. Yeah, look at Gabe's. Gabe's just moved in over around here, and this is going to do better than Gabe's, I know it is."

And while the Amherst town supervisor can confirm Costco is coming, he can't say much else just yet.

"As far as Costco goes, you know, it's one of those moments where they chose commitment to the west side of the Town of Amherst and the redevelopment of that area. This is a big step. Access to food and access to multiple grocery options. Access to multiple wholesale options," Brian Kulpa said.

"It points to a new future for the west side of the Town of Amherst, for the Eggertsville, Willow Ridge, and Creekside communities, so we're excited. It's been quite an emphasis for us to see redevelopment along the Boulevard."

2 On Your Side wanted to talk with someone from Costco on Thursday about the new store. But when we filled out the media request form, before we even hit send, we got a message saying the company cannot comment on locations opening more than three months from today. We checked the new locations list, and Amherst isn't on it yet.

Costco got back to us Thursday afternoon with an email, and a spokesperson repeated what the website said about it being company policy not to comment on future Costco stores until they are ready to share details about the new location usually two to three months in advance.

So we will have to wait until the company starts filing paperwork with the town and state before we can figure out if there will be alcohol sold or a gas station.