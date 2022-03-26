commUNITY spotlight: Finesse Beauty and Wellness Medspa

Natasha Drake is believed to be the first black woman to own a medspa in the Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Natasha Drake is ready, willing, and able to serve, and she is excited to do so in a suburban space in Western New York.

Finesse Beauty & Wellness Medspa is an exclusive luxury medspa in Amherst.

"I'm excited to show people who look like me that it's okay to spend extra money on your skin . It's an organ just like your heart is, we will take care of our heart or lungs, why not our skin," she said.

Drake is a nurse practitioner.

"I always wanted to help people feel better, so after all the years in ICU and ER, I wanted to make people happy and look good and feel good about themselves," Drake said.

During the global pandemic, she traveled, took courses and "worked with different plastic surgeons and dermatologists to learn" various procedures.

Botox, dermo-fillers, micro-needling, and hair restoration are just some of the services offered.

"We have the 16 different cocktails that we offer. We can help increase energy we can help increase performance, and there's treatment to help with morning sickness, gut health, autoimmune disorders, migraines, and then we have the famous hangover bag," she said.