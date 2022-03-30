Costco to open in Amherst

The project will be a new build. Costco expects to go through the design and approvals process this year in order to start construction around spring 2023.

AMHERST, N.Y. — After years of rumors about a Costco opening in the Buffalo area, the big-box store retailer is coming to Amherst.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco Wholesale Corp. (NYSE: COST) expects to open a store on Ridge Lea Road at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant, across from the Boulevard Consumer Square's Carrabba's Italian Grill, according to Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

The property is owned by Benderson Development Co. Benderson officials couldn't be reached.

The project will be a new build. Costco expects to go through the design and approvals process this year in order to start construction around spring 2023, he said.

