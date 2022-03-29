Chef's makes decision: No more spaghetti parm in Amherst

The restaurant operated off and on for just over two years at 5483 Sheridan Drive.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Two months after temporarily closing Chef’s On the Go in Amherst, the Billittier family has decided not to reopen the site.

The restaurant operated off and on for just over two years at 5483 Sheridan Drive as a suburban sister to Chef’s, the 99-year-old restaurant downtown famous for its spaghetti parm. Now the family is looking for someone to sublease the 6,900-square-foot site, possibly another restaurant operator.

Unlike the 325-seat, white tablecloth restaurant/banquet center on Seneca Street, the On the Go site opened as a 60-seat eatery with counter service and a drive-up window. The restaurant opened in the Williamsville Place plaza in late 2019, just before the pandemic struck and shut down operations. Staffing shortages during the pandemic followed.