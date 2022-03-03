Community member launches new initiative to maintain new trees in North Buffalo

Due to high volumes of requests, the City of Buffalo planted 21 trees. To help keep the trees alive and growing, one community member is stepping up.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The City of Buffalo planted dozens of trees this past fall, now one community member is stepping up to help keep up with the maintenance.

Over the last few years, Buffalo community members wanted to see more trees and improve infrastructure in Buffalo, in particular on Hertel Avenue. Due to high volumes of requests, the City of Buffalo dug up 21 holes to plant trees.

To help keep the trees alive and growing, one community member, Sean Brodfueher, is mapping out the new planted trees. He hopes community members will "adopt a tree" which means they would be assigned a tree to water on a regular basis.

Brodfueher said the first three years is essential for the life of a tree and he has seen the difference watering can make.

"Trees are nature. They can take care of themselves, but in an urban environment on the street with salt and compaction from people walking on them, they need a little bit of extra attention," he said.

He went on to say it's very informal. They are not putting plaques out or donating trees. It's just a way for people to know that people care, and hopefully encourage others that want to help out.

If you would like to adopt a tree, you can view Brodfueher's post on the North Park Community Facebook page. There are maps to identify trees where you can put your name on it.