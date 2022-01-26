Tree, shrub seedlings now available from Erie County

The Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District is offering many varieties. Orders are due by March 4.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — It's a sure sign that spring is not too far away. Erie County announced Wednesday order forms are now available for the 2022 Conservation Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale.

The county's Soil and Water Conservation District is offering many varieties of conservation trees and shrubs, wildflower seed mixes and seedling packs. The packs have combinations of trees and shrubs chosen to attract, feed and shelter birds, butterflies and other wildlife.

Thirty species are being offered this year. One to three year old bare root seedlings in sizes from six to 24 inches are available in lots of 10 to 500. A selection of evergreen transplants, which are more mature trees with thicker stems, more branching and more developed roots are also available.

The district also stocks marking flags, fertilizer tablets and three shelters to help promote the success of your plantings. You can also order Bluebird nest boxes through the program.