Tonawanda communites to receive state funds for environmental projects

Tonawanda will receive $909,384 for 14 projects. The projects were selected by the community through a voting process. The money comes from a previous settlement reached by the Attorney General's office and the Department of Environmental Conservation over violations at the former Tonawanda Coke plant.

Tonawanda Coke was cited several times for releasing hazardous waste into the air and ground, violating state and federal laws.

For years, the Tonawanda Coke Corporation (TCC) released hazardous waste into the air and ground, jeopardizing the health of New Yorkers and violating state and federal laws. Today’s grants — administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo — range from $5,000 to $250,000, and will go directly towards community improvement and environmental projects selected based on community preference determined by a community-wide balloting process

“For far too long, the Tonawanda community suffered at the hands of greedy corporations that put profits over the wellbeing of the community and the environment,” said Attorney General James in a released statement. “These grants will help restore and revive Tonawanda’s environment for generations to come. Protecting our environment as well as the health and safety of our communities is not optional and any corporation that violates those terms will be held accountable by my office. I thank the DEC for their collaboration on this important program.”

“With remediation efforts underway at the former Tonawanda Coke facility, we are making Western New York stronger by protecting its most valuable resources,” said Governor Hochul. “The Tonawanda community has been unified throughout this process and now has the opportunity to reimagine and restore itself through these community-driven environmental and improvement projects. After years of pollution there is still more work to be done, but this is a major step forward in building a healthier and safer community.”

“Three years ago, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation worked with our state, local, and federal partners to permanently shutter Tonawanda Coke to protect this community and the environment,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “Driven by New York state’s enforcement actions to hold this once-notorious polluter accountable, the Tonawanda Community Environmental Benefit Program will support more than a dozen unique environmental projects selected by local residents to benefit the entire Tonawanda community.”

Two projects, will receive more than $200,000 each. The Town of Tonawanda will receive $250,000 for Kenney Field to improve the multi-use trail, build an inclusive playground and mural wall. Niagara River Greenway Commission will receive $230,000 for “Building Stewardship and Strengthening Pride of the Greater Tonawanda Community”.

Here is a list of projects that will receive funding:





Small-to-medium scale project winners are:

• Citizen Coalition for Wildlife and Environment: “Plant for Nature! Ecological Gardening for Community Health and Native Plant Giveaway” – $11,900;

• Citizen Science Community Resources: “Community Victory Garden” – $24,908;

• Erie County Department of Environment and Planning: “Subsidized Community Rain Barrel/Compost Bin Sale” – $25,000;

• Kenmore Village Improvement Society: “Treasure Our Trees and Save the Bees” – $10,000;

• Town of Tonawanda Public Library: “Rain Garden and Welcoming Outdoor Public Space at Kenilworth Library” – $9,000;

• Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda Union Free School District: “Tree Planting and Beautification at Edison Elementary School” – $6,359;

• City of Tonawanda Public Library: “City of Tonawanda Public Library Community Reading Garden” – $20,000;

• Erie County Department of Environment and Planning: “Senior Focused E-Waste Collection” – $25,000;

• Thomas Edison PTA: “Thomas Edison Parent-Teacher Association Community Garden” – $25,000; and

• Project Pride of North Tonawanda: “Manhattan Street Rain Garden Improvements” – $12,440.

Large scale project winners are:

• Town of Tonawanda: “Kenney Field Park Multi-Use Trail, Inclusive Playground and Mural Wall” – $250,000;

• Western New York Land Conservancy: “Creating New Nature Preserves, Improving Public Access, Restoring Wildlife Habitat, and Offering Environmental Education” – $160,777;

• The Clean Air Coalition: “Organizing Our Environmental Justice Values in Action” – $99,000; and