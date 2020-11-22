Code Blue shelters open overnight Sunday, daytime Monday in Buffalo and Southern Erie County

Shelter and resources are available if you are in need during the cold weather this Sunday and Monday.
Code Blue overnight shelters will be open on Sunday, November 22. Daytime warming centers will also be open on Monday, November 23.
Overnight shelters include:
- Lincoln Field House, 10 Quincy Street, Buffalo, 14212 from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m.
- Holy Cross, 412 Niagara Street, Buffalo, 14201 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. (serving men only)
- Rural Outreach Center, 765 Olean Road, East Aurora from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
The Rural Outreach Center and Lincoln Field House will serve as daytime warming centers on Monday.
If you encounter someone on the street during these time frames, please direct them to one of the Code Blue shelters. You can also call 211 to have an outreach team will be dispatched; outreach teams are dispatched between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. individuals should be directed to the NFTA Metro Transportation Center. Bus tickets won't be distributed until 7 p.m. and those needing tickets to a shelter cannot wait in the NFTA until 7 p.m.
Helpful numbers and resources:
- City of Buffalo Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueBuffalo to 898-211
- The Rural Outreach Center serves individuals in Southern Erie County. If you are in Southern Erie County and need shelter, call 716-240-2220 x106. The center has an outreach van that picks up individuals starting at 7 p.m. on nights where temperatures fall below 32 degrees.
- Southern Erie County Code Blue updates are available by texting CodeBlueSouthernErie to 898-211.
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Website
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Facebook
- WNY Coalition for the Homeless Twitter