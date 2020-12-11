Erie County leaders express concern as COVID-19 cases continue to increase

"We do expect hospitalizations to increase," Poloncarz said, he also added that, "the infection rate is seeing a rapid growth."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into Erie County's COVID-19 efforts on Thursday.

During the virtual briefing, Poloncarz shared that new cases across the county are popping up everywhere. He shared where the new cases are being reported from by zip code.

Poloncarz stressed numbers in graphs he shared on Thursday were for last week, November 1 - November 7 and that numbers for this week will be released when the week ends. However, he did say the number of positive cases for this week has already exceeded last week's numbers.

Cases are across our county and across our county. Community spread is real. These numbers show the facts. Infection rates by zip code for the week of November 7th. pic.twitter.com/2V509hc2Nb — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 12, 2020

There were 11,855 people who were tested on Wednesday in the Western New York region, and 652 were positive. Of those positive results, 512 were in Erie County, and the percent positive in the county was 6.4%. The 7 day rolling average of new cases per 100,000 residents in the county is now 38.

Poloncarz shared that the numbers released by the county for week ending on November 7, which were already showing an increase in cases, are already being exceeded by the amount of new cases the county is seeing currently. He expects the infection rate to increase as the week goes on.

In the graph below, Poloncarz stressed that in the past six weeks, the weekly average for percent positive COVID-19 cases increased from 1.3 percent for the week ending October 3 to 4.6 percent for the week ending November 7.

Positivity Rates by week. You can see the trend and it is headed in the wrong direction. pic.twitter.com/eVDVpw47iF — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 12, 2020

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gail Burstein shared her concern with the rise in cases saying, "There will be exponential explosions in hospitalizations if we don't act now."

Burstein is asking the community to stay home and hunker down, similar to what happened during the early stages of the pandemic, in order to try and slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the map shared by Poloncarz below, Dr. Burstein explained hospitalizations (in the dotted blue line) are showing a rapid increase.