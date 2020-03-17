BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mayor Byron Brown and other community officials gathered for a press conference on Tuesday, providing several updates regarding coronavirus in the City of Buffalo. On Tuesday, the county announced four new cases in Erie County, two of which are in the City of Buffalo.

The county total for positive cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, is 11 as of Tuesday afternoon.

Mayor Brown announced there will be Code Blue in effect tonight at Harbor House, St. Luke's and Holy Cross, but there will be fever checks at the door.

Brown stated that there is a major shortage in blood supply, and that you can donate if you are feeling well and are not having symptoms of an upper respiratory illness. To donate, contact Connect Life at connectlifegiveblood.org or call 716-529-4270.

Dr. Kriner Cash, superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools, announced that they have been able to distribute 12,000 meals Tuesday, and plan to be able to provide 45,000 to 60,000 meals a day, based on pickup. All Buffalo Federation Teachers are not report March 18 through April 20.

Additional updates made during the press conference included:

City hall bill payments remain operational.

There is currently a moratorium on all evictions until further notice.

Alternate side parking will no longer apply to streets with 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. restrictions, but will remain in effect for 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. restricted streets to allow for emergency personnel.

If your car has been impounded, you can retrieve it by appointment only.

Childcare resource network is help able to help families in need of childcare, you can call 716-887-6666 or email parentservices@wnychildren.org.

Civil service exams for March 28 are canceled.

The mayor also announced that healthy individuals can volunteer to help in their community through the city's website. Those interested can click here.

For more information about the city's response to coronavirus, click here.

