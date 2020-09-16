Buffalo church unveils renovated kitchen after Roswell Park grant

In the winter, Holy Cross hosts Code Blue residents. The new kitchen will allow the church to continue to provide warm meals to the community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A church on the City of Buffalo's lower West Side, Holy Cross Church, unveiled its renovated kitchen on Wednesday.

Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center provided a grant to renovate the kitchen so that the church can continue to assist the residents of the lower West Side.

In the winter, Holy Cross hosts Code Blue residents, and the new kitchen will allow the church to continue to provide warm meals to the community.

Deacon Miguel Santos says he is extremely grateful for Roswell's donation.

"They gave us the opportunity to bring our kitchen fully up to code so that we can continue to provide the services needed on the lower West Side," Deacon Santos said. "As a result, you just witness a beautiful kitchen that we can serve this community for many years to come."