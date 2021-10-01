Buffalo firefighters battle 2-alarm fire on Ashland Avenue

Firefighters rescued a man from the multi-unit apartment complex on Ashland Avenue Friday afternoon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a two-alarm fire Friday afternoon on the city's West Side.

Firefighters were called to a multi-unit apartment complex at 69 Ashland Avenue just before 1 p.m. A 2 On Your Side photographer at the scene was told that the fire started in the basement and extended to the attic.

Of the nine apartments, only one person was found in the building and was rescued from a unit on the upper floor.