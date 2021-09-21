Williamsville apartment fire causes $700,000 in damages

The fire broke out Monday evening at the Georgetown Apartments.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments were called to a scene in Williamsville Monday night.

First responders arrived at the scene at the Georgetown Apartments on Evans St. to find fire coming out of the roof and windows of an upstairs unit.

Amherst Fire Control says the fire started in the kitchen and quickly spread to the attic. After crews got the fire under control, they found that the resident of the apartment wasn't home at the time.