NFTA's Dave Cash says the power was cut along that stretch due to the fire and shuttle busses are being provided.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Downtown commuters who use the metro rail to get to work may end up being a little late this morning.

The NFTA's Dave Cash says the service is currently not running between the Lafayette Square and Erie Canal Harbor stations. He says the power was cut along that stretch due to an underground fire.

