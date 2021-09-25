Red Cross assisting 1 adult following Amherst Fire

Roughly $150,000 worth of damage was caused to the Burroughs Drive residence and its contents.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The American Red Cross is assisting a displaced adult following a fire Friday night in the Town of Amherst.

According to the Amherst Central Fire Alarm Office, just before 10:30 p.m., a caller reported a fire in the bedroom of a residence located at 324 Burroughs Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters saw smoke showing from the two-and-a-half-story residence.

Fire crews from the Snyder Fire District, Main-Transit Fire Department, Eggertsville Hose Company, and Williamsville Fire Department were all called to the scene to help put out the blaze on the second floor. The fire was under control around 11 p.m.

Roughly $150,000 worth of damage was caused to the structure and its contents.