City of Buffalo close to settlement in death of Police Lt. Craig Lehner

Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner died in a dive training accident in the Niagara River on October 13, 2017.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Wednesday marked four years to the day since Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner died in a dive training accident in the Niagara River.

Four years to the day, a settlement for his family is one step closer to being paid out.

The city's Common Council Claims Committee has approved a $1,275,000 settlement with the late officer's family, calling the timing a coincidence.

"This is probably one of the most difficult claims that we've done in many years," said Councilmember Rasheed Wyatt.

Wyatt added, "An officer lost his life, and his family is going to suffer. And there's no amount of money that's gonna replace him."