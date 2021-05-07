x
Akron student awarded Lt. Craig Lehner Scholarship from Buffalo Police Department

A scholarship in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner was presented Monday night.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A scholarship in honor of Buffalo Police Lt. Craig Lehner who tragically died during a police underwater training accident back in 2017 was presented Monday night.

The recipient was an Akron student who hopes to have a bright future in law enforcement as a juvenile probations officer. Jordan Waterbury said her teachers at Genesee Valley BOCES were an inspiration.

"I'm like starstruck I'm at a loss of words," Waterbury said. "Here I am six years ago I didn't even want to graduate high school and here I am, I'm off to become a juvenile probations officer and eventually hope to change the world."

Waterbury will be attending SUNY Plattsburgh this fall and plans to major in social work and minor in criminal justice.

