NFTA will temporarily reduce bus services next month, citing labor shortage

'The ability to reliably serve our customers continues to be a challenge due to our ongoing driver shortage,' according to Tom George of the NFTA.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Citing a worker shortage during the COVID pandemic, the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority on Thursday announced that it will temporarily reduce some services, starting in February.

The NFTA says:

Eight out of 11 express routes will be suspended. The remaining three are express routes that are the only type of bus service in that area.

Evenings after 6 p.m. and weekend bus service will have longer wait times between pickups.

Any city bus services supporting local school boards for their extra curriculars is suspended. This will not impact kids just getting to and from school on the city bus.

Para-transit will not be impacted.

Rail service will not impacted.

“The ability to reliably serve our customers continues to be a challenge due to our ongoing driver shortage,” according to Tom George, the NFTA's director of public transit.

“Our riders need to have confidence that their ride will be available as scheduled, and these service modifications will allow us to maintain our commitment to the community. We realize change can be difficult, but our focus remains providing the best service possible to our riders with the available resources.”

The NFTA says labor issues during the pandemic include absenteeism from workers sick with COVID.

"While NFTA-Metro navigates through a major demand for bus operators, the increase in workforce positive COVID-19 test results creates additional driver shortages," the NFTA said in a statement. "These service adjustments are designed to minimize any hardship on riders."

The NFTA provided a link on its website, reflecting all of the changes that will start next month.

The NFTA Board of Commissioners meets today.



A combined committee meeting is underway and will be followed by the Board Meeting at 12:30PM.



Watch and listen, here: https://t.co/pu1UT3gyKs. pic.twitter.com/HM7qRPQMIX — NFTA Newsroom (@NFTANewsroom) January 27, 2022