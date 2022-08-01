United Airlines flight lands safely at Buffalo airport after issues

Emergency crews were called to Buffalo Niagara International Airport around 9 p.m. Saturday to assist.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — United Airlines Flight 1400 experienced some landing issues before it touched down safely on Saturday night, according to an NFTA spokesperson.

The flight from Orlando spent some extra time in the air, circling around Buffalo Niagara International Airport before landing. Emergency crews were called to the airport around 9 p.m. to assist but were not needed.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said the pilot reported some sort of landing issue while the plane was in the air and requested emergency response as a precaution.