NFTA looking for local art to showcase on Metro buses for Black History Month

The artwork will grace the exterior of NFTA Metro buses in honor of Black History Month and beyond.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a local artist looking for a way to show off your talents, the NFTA is looking for you.

NFTA-Metro and the WNY Urban Arts Collective are looking for submissions of artwork to grace the exterior of Metro buses during Black History Month and beyond.

The theme is 'Black Excellence' and artists are encouraged to create images that are eye catching, engaging, colorful and reflective. The piece selected will be seen by thousands as buses traverse their routes throughout WNY.

The contest is open to any WNY artist. If your work is chosen, you will be paid a flat fee for your contribution. Completed submissions should be sent to local artist John Baker.

Please include the following information:

Name Address Phone Email Title of image Description of proposed artwork Bio Artwork JPEG format file attachment Save file as: firstname_lastname_JAI_Proposal.jpg(jpeg)

Artwork must be submitted by January 23 at midnight. Starting on January 24, entries will be reviewed by a selection committee from both the NFTA and the WNY Urban Arts Collective.