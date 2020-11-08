Cigarette sparks porch fire in Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A carelessly disposed of cigarette sparked a fire on the outside of an apartment building in Clarence early Tuesday morning.
At 3:53 a.m. Amherst Fire Control got a call reporting a fire at the Fireside Apartments in Clarence. The Harris Hill Fire Company responded and said that the wooden porch on the first floor of the 12 unit building was on fire.
The building was evacuated and the fire was put out quickly, according to Fire Control. The flames were contained to the outside of the building, though the interior had some smoke damage.
An investigation determined that the cause of the fire was a cigarette that was carelessly discarded into some landscape mulch next to the building. The fire is estimated to cost $30,000 in damage to the structure, and $60,000 in damage overall.