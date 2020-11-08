Cigarette sparks porch fire in Clarence

The Harris Hill Fire Company responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — A carelessly disposed of cigarette sparked a fire on the outside of an apartment building in Clarence early Tuesday morning.

At 3:53 a.m. Amherst Fire Control got a call reporting a fire at the Fireside Apartments in Clarence. The Harris Hill Fire Company responded and said that the wooden porch on the first floor of the 12 unit building was on fire.

The building was evacuated and the fire was put out quickly, according to Fire Control. The flames were contained to the outside of the building, though the interior had some smoke damage.