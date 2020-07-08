Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department receives funding for new fire engine

Surrounding areas will benefit, thanks to mutual aid agreements among departments. It is anticipated that the new engine will be ready for use in 2021.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — New York State Assemblyman Sean Ryan visited Hamburg on Friday and spoke with members of the town board and fire department.

There, he announced funding for a new fire engine for the Hamburg Volunteer Fire Department.

"When the mayor discussed the need with me, I knew I had to get to work to try and help figure out this problem to help our first responders," Ryan said Friday afternoon.

"The fire department volunteers put themselves in harm's way each and every day. They are out there for us. They are selfless, and I'm proud to be able to support them in getting the equipment they need to protect our community."

Hamburg and surrounding areas will benefit from the new ladder engine, thanks to mutual aid agreements among departments.

It is anticipated that the new engine will be ready for use in 2021.