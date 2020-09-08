Woman rescued after falling down embankment of Niagara River

She had been biking with two other people when they went off the bike path and over the edge. The rescue took about 15 minutes.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A person has been rescued after going off the bike path near Old Stone Chimney and falling down the embankment of the Niagara River.

According to Niagara Falls Fire, they rescued a woman on Sunday who fell down the 10-foot, steep embankment and landed on the rocks, about five feet away from the water's edge.

The woman had been biking with two other people when they went off the bike path and over the edge. Her age is not known.