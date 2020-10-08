WNY volunteer fire departments struggle to recruit during pandemic

First responders face more challenges during the pandemic, but working from home also creates more flexibility for volunteer firefighters.

At a time when first responders are facing unprecedented challenges, volunteer fire departments are struggling to recruit new members.

The Snyder Fire Department in Amherst is asking residents to consider stepping up to volunteer.

The pandemic has certainly changed the way crews train and respond to fire and first aid calls, but the foundation remains the same: men and women bravely putting their safety on the line to help their neighbors.

Snyder Fire Department Captain Zachary Polvino said since more people are working from home now, a flexible schedule might make volunteering a little easier.

"The time commitment is a factor. People think it's very challenging. It can be, but at the same time I think it's a very rewarding thing," said Polvino.

Polvino juggles volunteering with the fire department, working full time and spending quality time with his wife and young daughter.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter in Erie County, click here.