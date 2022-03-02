Lactalis to add space to Buffalo facilities to accommodate growth

The Buffalo cheese manufacturer benefited from an increased demand for cheese during the pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With three expansion projects on the horizon totaling $17.7 million, Lactalis American Group appears well positioned for growth.

The Buffalo cheese manufacturer benefited from an increased demand for cheese during the pandemic, followed by a major acquisition of a large division of Kraft Heinz Co. at the end of last year.

“We have worked very hard to make ourselves a premier employer in the area, and we’re looking to add 27 new jobs this year alone, which is pretty significant given the challenges with labor right now,” said Suzanne Risman, vice president of legal and general counsel for the company.