Chris' NY Sandwich Shop to add beer, wine to Friday night offerings

Owner Christian Vendetti said he will add three taps, local beers and wine for his 80-seat restaurant and 40-seat patio.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To complement a strong response to Friday dinner service, Chris’ NY Sandwich Co. is taking steps to allow customers to enjoy a beer or a glass of wine.

It’s the first time in 33 years the downtown shop at 395 Delaware Ave. will hold a liquor license, which will give diners a chance to enjoy a drink with lunch as well.

Owner Christian Vendetti said he will add three taps, local beers and wine for his 80-seat restaurant and 40-seat patio.