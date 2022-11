The victim, a 23-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Buffalo Police said one person is in serious condition after being shot Sunday night.

According to BPD, the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. in the 100 block of Walden Avenue.

The victim, a 23-year-old man was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.