Suspected Tops shooter expected to plead guilty to state charges on Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The six-month wait for a community struck by unimaginable tragedy culminates Monday in an expected guilty plea by the suspected Tops shooter Payton Gendron, who hopes to escape the death penalty by admitting to all 25 state counts, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder as a hate crime, and first-degree domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate.

“They may hope that such an admission is a mitigating factor, if you will,” criminal defense attorney Paul Cambria said.

“They could then go to the panel that makes the decision for the Department of Justice as to whether or not they seek the death penalty, and they could say, ‘We've admitted it and everything. We're not going to have to put the families through trial and so on.’ ”

The anticipated guilty plea comes just four months after Gendron pled not guilty to federal hate crime charges punishable by the death penalty.

But according to legal experts, instead of avoiding a death sentence, Monday’s admission of guilt could actually be what causes it.

“The state plea is an admission,” Cambria said. “The admission can be used on the federal side to, in fact, convict him of a capital offense, so the judge has a tough decision here. The judge has to make it very clear to the defendant that he may very well be making an admission that could get him the death penalty on the federal side.”

But for victims’ family members like Garnell Whitfield, regardless of Monday's news, it still doesn’t bring his mother back.