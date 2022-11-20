Man dead following police involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man is dead following an officer involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department.
According to a release from police, the incident happened at 8:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue where police responded for a domestic incident occurring.
No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.
The incident is under investigation by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, he Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General's office.