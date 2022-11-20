Man dead following police involved shooting

The Town of Niagara Police announced in a press release that a 40-year-old man is dead as a result of an officer involved shooting Saturday night.

According to a release from police, the incident happened at 8:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue where police responded for a domestic incident occurring.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to police.