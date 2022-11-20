x
Crime

Man dead following police involved shooting

The Town of Niagara Police announced in a press release that a 40-year-old man is dead as a result of an officer involved shooting Saturday night.
Credit: New Africa - stock.adobe.com
Yellow law enforcement tape isolating crime scene. Blurred view of city street, toned in red and blue police car lights

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man is dead following an officer involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department.

According to a release from police, the incident happened at 8:45 p.m. on the 4700 block of Chester Avenue where police responded for a domestic incident occurring.

No one else was injured in the incident, according to police. 

The incident is under investigation by the Town of Niagara Police Department, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, he Niagara County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Attorney General's office. 

