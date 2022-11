According to the Buffalo Police Department, the 19-year-old died at the scene

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Sunday afternoon in the City of Buffalo.

According to a spokesperson for the BPD, officers responded to a call for a shooting just after noon. They say the incident happened in the 300 block of Busti Avenue.

The 19-year-old victim was the only person struck by gunfire, and police say he died at the scene.