One person, two dogs rescued in Cheektowaga apartment fire

Cheektowaga volunteer firefighters were called to battle a fire at a Genesee St. apartment complex Thursday morning.

The call came in shortly after 8:30. High View Fire Chief Daniel Hatfield said the fire was contained to the first floor of one of four units at the Gateway Apartments, which are located near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

One person was trapped on a second-floor balcony and needed to be evacuated. Hatfield said two dogs were rescued as well.