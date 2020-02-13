CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Wendy Lorenz has been searching for a way to honor her 16-year-old daughter, Sherilann Lorenz.

"She was pure energy, pure excitement. You could not help but to smile while you were around her," she told 2 On Your Side.

Sherilann was a student at Cleveland Hill High School. She spent much of her time playing sports, swimming and drawing.

"She loved writing, she loved drawing, she wanted to go to school to be a journalist," Wendy said.

Wendy said above all,Sherilann loved to ride her bicycle.

"Wherever she went, that bike was there with her. If she could ride it in the winter she would've. Thank goodness we put it away so she couldn't, but she loved to bike, that was her mode of transportation," Wendy said.

At the intersection of Union Road and the 33, you'll find a cross with flowers and teddy bears placed in her honor.

In July of 2018, Sherilann was hit and killed by a car while riding her bike across Union Road on her way to work.

Nearly a year and half later, Wendy wants to do something to help others in her daughter's memory. She decided to hold a bicycle rodeo at her daughter's school.

Sherilann's Bicycle Rodeo will be a bicycle safety course for elementary and middle school students in the Cleveland Hill School District.

It's an outdoor obstacle course for bikes with different stations. She said high school kids would be encouraged to volunteer.

The event will be held in May to coincide with National Bike Safety Month. She hopes more school districts will hold similar events in the future.

"My biggest fear is her being forgotten. And she will never be if I can do this. As long as I can keep this up she will never be forgotten," she said.

