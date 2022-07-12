Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies respond to rollover accident involving 11-week-old infant

The mother who was driving the car was reportedly distracted by her baby when she existed the road and drove into a ditch.

PORTLAND, New York — A mother and her baby were involved in a rollover accident Tuesday morning in Chautauqua County.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the accident around 7 a.m. on Ellicott Road in the Town of Portland. Sarah Michalak and her 11 week old baby were trapped in the vehicle.

An investigation revealed Michalak was driving eastbound on Ellicott Road when she was distracted by her baby and then exited the road into a ditch, according to the sheriff's office.

Michalak's vehicle travelled a short distance before it came into contact with the end of the ditch and then overturned multiple times before coming to a stop on the driver's side.

Deputies extracted the baby from the vehicle and firefighters from Brocton and Portland assisted in extracting Michalak from her vehicle.

The sheriff's office says both the mother and her baby were taken to Westfield Memorial Hospital. Michalak was treated for mild injuries and the 11-week-old infant was seen as a precaution.