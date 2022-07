The bicyclist was struck a short time after 10 p.m. at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue. The vehicle left the scene of the accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A bicyclist sustained serious injuries when it was struck by a vehicle Thursday night in South Buffalo.

The bicyclist was struck a short time after 10 p.m. at Abbott Road and Kenefick Avenue, and the vehicle left the scene, according to Buffalo Police.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.