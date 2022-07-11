Amherst man in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Niagara County

The 26-year-old man was taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, where he is listed in critical condition.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — An Amherst man was taken by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center after a motorcycle crash Sunday night in Niagara County.

The crash happened sometime past 7:30 p.m., when the Niagara County Sheriff's Office was called to the 4500 block of Thrall Road in the Town of Cambria. That's where EMS personnel with the Cambria Volunteer Fire Company found a 26-year-old man who "was reported to be unconscious with shallow breathing."

The man was eventually taken by Mercy Flight to ECMC, where he is listed in critical condition.

An investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Accident Investigation Unit is underway.

The sheriff's office is not releasing the man's name at this time.