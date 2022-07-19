Chautauqua County Fair returns to Dunkirk following 2-year hiatus

The fair officially kicked off Tuesday, July 19 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk and will continue until Sunday, July 24.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Fair is back following a two-year hiatus.

The fair officially kicked off Tuesday, July 19 at the Chautauqua County Fairgrounds in Dunkirk and will continue until Sunday, July 24. Visitors will be able to enjoy midway rides, grandstand events, animal exhibits, shows, fair food and so much more.

"The Chautauqua County Fair has been a fun, family event for 141 years. The fair combines farming, food and fun. Don't miss out on this event for all ages," said the Chautauqua County Fair on its official website.

Gate admission tickets are $15 at the door for those 4 years old or older. Those 62 years old and older can get in for $9. Children 3 years old and younger get in for free.