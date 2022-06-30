Tickets for the Erie County Fair go on sale July 1

Adult admission tickets are $13.50 when purchased online with no additional fees. Children 12 years and younger get into the fair free every day.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — We are a month and a half away from Erie County Fair, which means that admission tickets will soon go on sale.

Beginning Friday, July 1 admission tickets will go on sale on the Erie County Fair website.

If you don't buy tickets online in advance, they can be purchased for $15 at the gate with a credit card. Cash will not be accepted at the gate.

Parking on lots owned by the Fairgrounds will be free and attendants will be on site to assist with parking.

There will also be some admission specials throughout the fair, which runs Aug. 10-21.

Free admission on Wednesday, Aug. 10 with a donation of four or more cans of non-perishable food for Feedmore WNY.

Firefighters Day will be Friday, Aug. 12 with free admission for firefighters and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. New this year, firefighters will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides at the Fair for Firefighters Day.

Veterans Day will be Sunday, Aug. 14 with free admission for Veterans, Active Military and auxiliary members (with proper ID). Tickets will be available online or at the gate. New this year veterans and active military will receive a $10 voucher valid for food, beverage or rides at the Fair for Veterans Day.

Gate admission tickets get you access to live local bands, livestock competitions as well as select acts at The Buffalo News Grandstand including:

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tour, regarded as the best Beatles Tribute Band in the world will perform August 10th.

Originating from Flint, Michigan in 1969, Grand Funk Railroad, the top selling American rock group of the 70s is “Comin’ to your town to help you party it down,” on August 12th.

Multi Grammy Award Winner Zach Williams, one of Contemporary Christian Music’s (CCM) leading artist and songwriters will perform August 15th.

The ATV Big Air Tour will perform two action packed shows on August 17th with talented ATV, Motorcycle, UTV and BMX riders in the country performing big jumps, 450cc, high performance motors, backflips, incredible balance acts and more.