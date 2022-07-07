Queen of Heaven Carnival officially returns

It kicked off Thursday night with Super Cruz, where people got the chance to check out hot rods, sports cars, and classic rides.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Queen of Heaven Carnival returns this weekend.

It kicked off Thursday night with Super Cruz, where people got the chance to check out hot rods, sports cars, and classic rides. Organizers say they're excited to bring back the events with some new additions this year.

"We were here last year, but we had to size it down a little bit," according to Emily Melski, general vice chair of the Queen of Heaven Carnival. "But this year we're excited to really bring everything full scale.

"We've got our free parking around here. We have a free new shuttle going from West Seneca West High School to the fairgrounds, so you don't have to fight for parking on the streets. We're trying to make it as easy as possible for families to get down here and enjoy all the rides and games and fun."