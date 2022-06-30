BurgerFest returning to Hamburg this summer

The 36th annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — BurgerFest will be returning to the streets of Hamburg this summer after being canceled the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 36th annual event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 16. The festival will be held on Main Street and Buffalo Street, as well as in the Village of Hamburg municipal parking lot.

If you're not a fan of burgers, don't worry, there will be plenty of other food options to choose from. Click here to see some of this year's participating restaurants.

In addition to food, the event will have inflatable rides and activities for kids, as well as an arts and crafts show/sale, a beer tent and a car show.

The one-day festival was started back in 1985 to celebrate the creation of the hamburger at the Erie County Fair. The event is a coordinated effort by the Rotary Club of Hamburg, the Rotary Club of Hamburg Sunrise, the Town of Hamburg Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Hamburg.