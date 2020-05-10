x
Cattaraugus County Sheriff: 20-year-old found in pond after overnight search

An overnight search for a missing 20-year-old ended Sunday morning after a body and go-cart were recovered from a pond.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, New York — An overnight search for a missing 20-year-old ended Sunday morning after a body and go-cart were recovered from a pond.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office says that at around 6 p.m. Saturday night a call was received from the mother of Joseph Rushwin, saying he had gone missing on a go-cart in the Barse Road area of Mansfield.

The Sheriff's Office, as well as New York State Police, New York State Forest Rangers, local firefighters and other agencies, responded and a search began. Volunteers from the community also took part in the search, which lasted until some time around 1:30 to 2 a.m.

The search began again around 9 a.m. Sunday and lasted until 11 a.m., when Rushwin was found deceased in a pond.

