Missing Jamestown 3-year-old boy located

Police have cancelled the alert for Matt Brown who was last seen leaving 742 E. Second Street in the city around 2:15 Friday afternoon.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police have cancelled the alert for a missing 3-year-old boy saying he has been located.

They said Matt Brown was last seen leaving his home at 742 East Second Street in the city where he lives with his mother around 2:15 Friday afternoon.

No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Channel 2 News and wgrz.com for updates as they become available.

Police say the boy's father lives in Frewsburg.