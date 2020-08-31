Cattaraugus County man arrested following police pursuit

Troopers arrested Timothy J. Halper, 36, on Vail Road in the Town of Collins after he abandoned his vehicle and allegedly fled on foot.

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man is facing charges following a police pursuit last week, according to New York State Police.

Troopers say they attempted to make a traffic stop on West Yorkshire Road, in the Town of Yorkshire, when the driver allegedly tried to flee police. The car led troopers on a pursuit on Savage Road, North Protection Road, State Route 16, State Route 39 and Vail Road.

Troopers arrested Timothy J. Halper, 36, on Vail Road in the Town of Collins after he abandoned his vehicle and allegedly fled on foot.

Halper has been charged with unlawful fleeing a police officer in the third degree, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the third degree and numerous traffic infractions.